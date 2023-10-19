BroadStage presents the U.S. premiere of “Jungle Book reimagined” on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 26-27, at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m. Experience the magic of Akram Khan Company’s production, a captivating multimedia performance inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s beloved story. Join young Mowgli as she navigates a world impacted by climate change in a performance that combines bold movement with stunning animation and visuals. A story for both children and adults, “Jungle Book Reimagined” offers a powerful and hopeful message about the intrinsic need to connect with others and the importance of respecting nature. Tickets start at $60. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. broadstage.org.