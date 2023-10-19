Judy Baca work highlighted by LACMA

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art will present “Painting in the River of Angels: Judy Baca and The Great Wall,” the artist’s first solo exhibition at the museum. Los Angeles artist Baca (b.1946) conceived “The Great Wall of Los Angeles” (1975) as a monument to the people of California. Over five summers (1976-83), Baca collaborated with 400 youth, artists and community members on a mural that told the erased histories of local communities.

The exhibit will be open from Oct. 26 through June 2, 2024.

At LACMA, Baca and SPARC artists will paint two new sections of “The Great Wall” during the museum’s public hours. LACMA’s exhibition will also debut “Generation on Fire,” a new section of the wall memorializing activists known as the Freedom Riders.

“Painting in the River of Angels” is co-curated by Dhyandra Lawson, Andy Song Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art, and Deliasofia Zacarias, executive assistant and fellow, director’s office, LACMA.

LACMA is located at 5905 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit lacma.org.