JFS Care offers new training classes for caregivers

JFS Care, a division of JFSLA that offers in-home care and care management to older adults throughout Los Angeles, has launched the L.A. Advancing Caregiver Excellence Program, a new caregiver training program.

Eligible participants can enhance skills and earn compensation through the new program, which provides caregivers with free training and education funded by CalGrows, a California Department of Aging program for caregivers of older adults and people with disabilities.

“In order to deliver exemplary care for our clients, we need to attend to our caregiving staff. When the skills of our caregivers increase, our client’s benefit,” said Steven Barlam, CEO of JFS Care. “We also realize that at a time when there is a real caregiver shortage, the organization that provides more benefits to their employees will be the employer of choice. With this program, we have connected with many caregivers who were not our employees, and many have applied to become a caregiver with us.”

JFS Care reports that 417 individuals have already registered for the training courses. Of those, more than 150 are JFS caregivers.

Caregivers can access the training in person, online with an instructor and through e-learning self-paced prerecorded courses provided in English and Spanish. The program partners with Homebridge, an in-home care organization, to provide online courses on home care safety, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, preventing risk in the home, nutrition, budgeting, mental health and wellbeing. The courses foster engagement and participants consistently provide positive feedback, program director Tatiana Celebertti said. Caregivers can get paid up to $30 per hour.

“This is an exciting opportunity for anyone wanting to gain knowledge and build their skills,” Celebertti added. “The courses are open and free to everyone, but eligible direct care workers may be able to receive incentive payments from CalGrows for completing these courses.”

To enroll in the L.A. ACE program, visit jfscare.arlo.co/w.