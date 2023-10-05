Jewish educators surprised with awards for exemplary work

Four Angeles-area Jewish day school educators have been recognized with the prestigious Jewish Educator Award for their outstanding contributions to upholding excellence in education.

The awards, including unrestricted $15,000 cash prizes, are presented annually during surprise assemblies by the Milken Family Foundation, in partnership with Builders of Jewish Education. The 2023 JEA recipients are Rabbi Avraham Berman, a Judaic studies teacher at Yavneh Hebrew Academy in Hancock Park; Anna August, a general and Judaic studies art teacher at Sinai Akiba Academy in West L.A.; Sarah Shpall, a general studies teacher at Wise School in the Sepulveda Pass; and Rabbi Moshe Tropper, vice principal at Emek Hebrew Academy in Sherman Oaks.

“When making the decision to become a teacher, I thought about all the teachers I have had over the years and the impact they had on me. I wanted to provide that impact for other kids and to teach them to love school,” Shpall said after receiving her award from Lowell Milken, founder of the Jewish Educator Awards and chairman and co-founder of the Milken Family Foundation. “Each day, I want my students to leave feeling good about themselves, learning not only academics but also how to have a good heart and be a good human.”

Outstanding teachers, administrators and other education professionals in the greater Los Angeles area who have significantly and positively impacted BJE-affiliated day schools are candidates for the Jewish Educator Awards. The initiative, established by the Milken Family Foundation in cooperation with BJE, provides opportunities for public recognition and financial rewards honoring education professionals’ proven commitment. A confidential committee of educators, professionals and community leaders select the award recipients.

“Teachers should be recognized, celebrated and honored in our society for preparing students for a bright future, to move on successfully to the next stage of learning and life,” Milken said. “In a Jewish day school, teachers also prepare students to acquire an understanding of our people’s values, history, destiny and responsibility to improve the world.”

“Educators have the most important job in our society. We give the awesome responsibility to our teachers to prepare us so that we can take our place in society,” Milken Family Foundation executive vice president Richard Sandler said. “The Jewish Educator Awards call public attention to the value of educators in our Jewish day schools in making students’ lives better, and shaping their contributions to their communities, culture and the world.”

Community leaders and family members of the 2023 Jewish Educator Award recipients will come together for an awards luncheon this winter. The inclusive event brings together leaders across LA’s Jewish community, from the most secular to the most Orthodox. For information, visit jewisheducatorawards.org.