Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters raises funds to send kids to camp

Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles and the Foundation for Camp Bob Waldorf hosted its annual Sunday Funday event on Oct. 15 and raised more than $285,000 to help send youth from low-income households to camp.

More than 350 community leaders, youth mentors and families attended the brunch and carnival to support camp programming and learn how Camp Bob Waldorf transforms the lives of 1,000 Los Angeles youth each year. Guests also enjoyed camp tours and a carnival featuring food trucks, a rock-climbing wall, DJ, inflatable obstacle course, bubble play area, archery, arts and crafts, the LAX PUPs and games with players from the UCLA men’s basketball team.

Sunday Funday honored current JBBBSLA board member, camp supporter and former Big Brother Eric Fingleson. Sunday Funday Event chair and JBBBSLA board member Alex Kozakov thanked Fingleson for his years of dedication.

JBBBSLA CEO Cari Uslan welcomed guests and acknowledged the current crisis in Israel. A moment of silence was held in memory of those whose lives were lost.

“I want to acknowledge the challenging days we have all been living through over the past week,” Uslan said. “We have witnessed horrible acts of violence and terror that cast a dark shadow over all of us. It is critically important that we come together as a united community, demonstrating our collective strength, compassion and hope for a future that is better than today. My heart is full of gratitude for each and every one of you gathered here at camp.”

Board president and former Camp Bob Waldorf camper Sandy Sigal, and camp director Simon Hansen, also provided remarks, and current camp counselor Sarah Molina shared her experience.

“My first summer at Camp Bob Waldorf changed my life,” Molina said. “Before camp, I was shy and had a hard time standing up for myself. After just 10 days, I had become more confident and started to dream big and see my full potential. Camp will always and forever be my home away from home.”

Owned and operated by Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles and inspired by Jewish values to help others, Camp Bob Waldorf is a non-denominational residential camp located on 112 acres in the Verdugo Mountains of Glendale. For information, visit jbbbsla.org.