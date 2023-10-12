Enjoy Jazz at LACMA: Angel City Jazz Festival on Friday, Oct. 13, from 6-8 p.m. The Angel City Jazz Festival performance will celebrate what would have been Sam Rivers’ 100th birthday. Composer and arranger Mark Masters has focused on the years that Rivers was a Blue Note Records artist. For the first time, Rivers’ small group compositions will be reimagined for 13 musicians. Jazz at LACMA is presented Friday evenings through November on the Smidt Welcome Plaza. Admission is free. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.