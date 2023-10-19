Immaculate Heart opens doors for prospective students

Immaculate Heart invites seventh and eighth-grade girls interested in attending the school to its 35th annual Academic Playday on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The event includes fun-filled workshops and campus tours, as well as opportunities to get acquainted with teachers and students and to enjoy the school’s garden-like setting.

Prospective students and their families can also visit immaculateheart.org for information about admissions events, including Shadow Day classroom visits at Immaculate Heart high school and middle school, campus tours and virtual IH Hangout sessions focusing on specific aspects of student life.

Immaculate Heart is holding its Open House Weekend for the middle school on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 1-4 p.m., and for the high school on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 1-4 p.m. Registration is not required.

Immaculate Heart, founded in 1906, educates and empowers young women in sixth through 12th grades. Located in the Los Feliz foothills near Griffith Park, Immaculate Heart has a long and distinguished history with more than 11,000 graduates. The student body includes more than 600 young women from throughout Los Angeles County.

Immaculate Heart is located at 5515 Franklin Ave. To register for the Academic Playday, visit immaculateheart.org/academicplayday.