Hotel Bel-Air features works by artist based in Colombia

Hotel Bel-Air, part of the esteemed Dorchester Collection, in partnership with illustrious bi-coastal design gallery The Future Perfect, is currently presenting the internationally acclaimed Medellín, Colombia–based artist Chris Wolston in its prestigious sculpture garden.

Chris Wolston at Hotel Bel-Air draws from the social and cultural significance of the flower globally and will include a number of terracotta planter chairs never before exhibited in Los Angeles, installed around Hotel Bel-Air’s iconic Swan Lake populated with flora from the surrounding garden. While several of the works have never been presented before in L.A., the show will also feature examples of Wolston’s Earthly Delight Vessels and woven Nalgona chairs fabricated in Colombia.

The exhibition will remain on view through Feb. 15, 2024, and is free and open to the public seven days a week. The public is invited to join hotel guests and art enthusiasts alike to experience the captivating work as part of a self-guided walking tour through the hotel’s gardens.

Hotel Bel-Air is located at 701 Stone Canyon Road. For information, visit dorchestercollection.com/ los-angeles/hotel-bel-air/art.