Harvest festival celebration honors Korean community

GYOPO, a collective of diasporic Korean cultural producers and arts professionals, celebrated the Korean harvest festival Chuseok on Sept. 30 at Helen J. Gallery, 929 Cole Ave. in Hollywood.

The celebration and benefit is held annually to raise funds to support artistic, cultural, political and professional exchange within the diasporic Korean and Asian American communities, providing free, progressive public programs and discourse. GYOPO is proud to continue the tradition of Chuseok and bring it to those who didn’t grow up celebrating the festival. Guests included GYOPO honoree, actor, director and producer Randall Park; 2022 GYOPO honoree, writer, poet and Pulitzer Prize finalist Cathy Park Hong; actor Merle Dandrige; visual artist Kyungmi Shin; and contemporary artist Todd Gray. The event featured Charye, an ancestral memorial rite celebrated during Chuseok, symbolizing the abundance of the harvest season and honoring ancestors and past generations.

‘GYOPO is a hub for diasporic Korean and Asian communities here in Los Angeles, home to the largest population of Koreans outside of Korea,” board member Yoon Ju Ellie Lee said. “We provide opportunities to feel empowered as we engage with histories, cultural memory and subjects which until now, have been rendered inarticulable by dominant culture. GYOPO uplifts some of the most compelling artists of our time, and collectively shapes culture by honing our critical faculties and creating space for rigorous and honest discourse around the interpretation of our cultural production.”

GYOPO also announced the organization has received a gift of $600,000 over three years from the Mellon Foundation. The gift will support and expand the organization’s dynamic free and progressive public programs. For information, visit gyopo.us.