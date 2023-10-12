Guard recovering after being shot in WeHo

A security guard is recovering after being shot in the leg shortly after midnight on Oct. 9 outside the Apt 200 nightclub at 7746 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood.

The gunman was detained at the scene by other guards and taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies. Sgt. Evelio Galvez, with the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, said the shooting occurred after an altercation occurred inside the nightclub.

“There was a disturbance inside the club and security either asked the suspect to leave or escorted him out,” Galvez said. “The suspect returned with a handgun and shot the guard in the lower extremities.”

The guard was taken to a hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was booked for assault with a deadly weapon. Galvez did not know the suspect’s name or age but described him as a male adult. Authorities also confirmed the suspect was not a resident of West Hollywood.

No other injuries were reported during the incident. Galvez added. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310)855-8850.