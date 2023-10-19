Get Swifty at The Grove

On the heels of hosting the world premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” The Grove is inviting guests to “celebrate their era” with a series of Taylor Swift-inspired activations, special offerings and promotions exclusively available at the two properties from through Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Grove’s iconic fountain will feature, for the first time ever, a choreographed water show to “Cruel Summer,” along with property-wide playlists at The Grove, playing daily songs from Taylor Swift’s beloved Eras Tour albums. In partnership with the Little Words Project, custom friendship bracelets are available for purchase at its pop-up.

Additionally, select stores and restaurants will offer special promotions inspired by Taylor Swift including Barnes & Noble, Charlotte Tilbury, La La Land Kind Café and The Fountain Bar. Caruso Signature loyalty members can also enjoy special benefits like a complimentary Little Words Project friendship bracelet while supplies last, and a $10 dining reward by bringing your bestie, showing your friendship bracelets and proof of membership at Caruso Concierge, now through Oct. 31.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is playing at the AMC The Grove. To get your tickets, visit thegrovela. com/movies.

For information on Caruso’s activations, please visit thegrovela .com/offers/era-tour-events. The Grove is located at 189 The Grove Dr.