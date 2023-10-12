German film

Fans of international film are invited to American Cinematheque’s German Currents 2023 series from Friday, Oct. 13, through Monday, Oct. 16, at the Los Feliz Theatre. German Currents is a platform for cultural exchange, connecting German filmmakers with the Los Angeles community. It opens at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Los Feliz 3 with the U.S. premiere of Birgit Möller’s “Franky Five Star” and Fatih Akin’s “Rhinegold (Rheingold).” The series also includes David Wnendt’s “Sun and Concrete,” “Next Generation Short Tiger,” Axel Ranisch’s “Orphea in Love,” “The Ordinaries” and “Mission Ulja Funk.” See schedule for showtimes. 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com.