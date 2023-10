Friends of the Beverly Hills Library Bookstore is holding its bi-annual $1 sidewalk sale from Thursday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22, at the library. Discover literary treasures and support programs at the Beverly Hills Library. Many children’s books are available including “Harry Potter” and Halloween favorites. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday; noon-4:30 p.m., Sunday. 444 N. Rexford Drive. friendsofbhpl.org.