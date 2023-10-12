Ephrat Asherie Dance presents “UNDERSCORED” on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. at USC’s Bovard Auditorium. The program includes EAD ensemble members and New York City club legends Archie Burnett, Brahms “Bravo” LaFortune and Michele Saunders. Audiences join the company in an exhilarating journey through deeply personal histories with rarely seen archival footage, a vast musical landscape including funk, disco and house, and decades of dancing through breaking, hip hop, house, vogue, waacking and hustle. Admission is free but reservations are required. 3551 Trousdale Pkwy. visionsandvoices.usc.edu/eventdetails/?event_id=43415025708468.