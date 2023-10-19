October 19, 2023

Dr. George Berci

Join Holocaust Museum Los Angeles for a Sunday Survivor Talk with Dr. George Berci on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. Berci was born in in 1921 in Szeged, Hungary, and grew up in Vienna, Austria. He survived Hungarian labor service and worked for the underground resistance. In the United States, he enjoyed a long career in medicine, pioneering endoscopic and laparoscopic techniques. At age 102, Berci remains a physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center today. RSVP is not required but space is limited. 100 The Grove Drive. holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/sunday-survivor-talk-with-dr-george-berci.





