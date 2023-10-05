Dolores Huerta, others to mark Ms. Magazine anniversary

Ms. Magazine will host a special panel as part of its 50th anniversary on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m at the Hammer Museum. Since its founding in 1973, Ms. Magazine has been a source for news, analysis and commentary with a feminist point of view. In this panel, the magazine’s executive editor Katherine Spillar looks back on the legacy of Ms. and the future of feminism alongside labor rights champion Dolores Huerta; Eleanor Smeal, cofounder of the Feminist Majority Foundation; Carmen Rios, consulting digital editor for Ms. and Michele Bratcher Goodwin, award-winning author and host of the Ms. podcast “On the Issues.”

Following the Ms. panel there will be a book sale and signing with light refreshments. Herta, Ellie Smeal, Michele Bratcher Goodwin, Carmen Rios, Jennifer Weiss Wolf, and Spillar will be signing copies of “50 Years of Ms.: The Best of the Pathfinding Magazine That Ignited a Revolution.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the program. For information, visit hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2023/50-years-ms-magazine-dolores-huerta-and-eleanor-smeal. The Hammer Museum is located at 10899 Wilshire Blvd.