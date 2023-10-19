Dog costume contest barks into Melrose Trading Post

Greenway Arts Alliance is hosting its 2nd Annual Dog Costume Contest at the Melrose Trading Post on Oct. 29 at noon. Last year’s contest was such a fun experience, and it’s back with an hourlong stage show including a grassy runway for the community’s dogs to model their costumes.

This year’s prizes will be awarded for the following categories: Best Handmade Costume, Best Stage Presence, Best Human/Dog Duo Costume and Best In Show.

The event will be hosted by Ethan Crenshaw, with guest judges including West Hollywood Councilwoman Lauren Meister and Ronald Wilson from Rhinestone Master Creations.

The sponsors have given amazing prizes this year, including cash, gift certificates to some favorite local restaurants, and stylish prizes for the dogs. Registration for entry is open now at melrosetradingpost.org /mtpdogs.

This year’s Good Dog event sponsors include Bone Amis, PetPi and Nuzzle Pet. This year’s In-Kind Prize Sponsors include Rhinestone Master Creations, Michael Collins Art, Pink’s Hot Dogs, Prime Pizza, Small & Order, Sunset Barquis, MJ Collin, Rad Seams and Bone Amis. All sponsor links can be found at melrosetradingpost. org/mtpdogs.

Melrose Trading Post is located at 7850 Melrose Ave.