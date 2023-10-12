City takes more steps to address home with debris

The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety is moving forward with an effort to force a homeowner at the northeast corner of Sixth Street and Mansfield Avenue to remove old furniture and debris piled up in the front yard and to clean up the property.

The department confirmed on Sept. 6 that it issued a 30-day order to the owner to remove the debris and fix a front fence at the site. The situation has remained unchanged, and the city further issued an order to comply. If the site is not cleaned up within another 30 days, the case will be forwarded to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for prosecution A spokesperson for the Department of Building and Safety did not have the exact date when the order to comply was issued and did not provide a date when the case will be referred to the City Attorney’s Office.