CAP UCLA jazz

Legendary jazz guitarist Bill Frisell’s new band FIVE, and Grammy-nominated trumpeter, vocalist and composer Ambrose Akinmusire’s ensemble Owl Song, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. at The Theatre in Ace Hotel. The UCLA Center for the Art of Performance concert brings together two leading pioneers in modern jazz for a night of innovative music. FIVE is comprised of Thomas Morgan and Tony Scherr on bass and Rudy Royston and Kenny Wollesen on drums, all of whom have collaborated with Frisell in duos and groups. Owl Song will kick off the evening. The trio is led by the Grammy-nominated trumpeter and composer Akinmusire and includes Frisell and drummer Herlin Riley. Tickets start at $40. 929 S Broadway. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.