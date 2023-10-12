Santa Monica Playhouse is holding the 8th annual Binge Free Festival, five weeks of free performances, workshops and music starting on Sunday, Oct. 15. The Binge Free Festival focuses on Santa Monica and Los Angeles-based artists, and includes exciting international artists as well. Opening night is at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 with the musical “Jenny Lind Presents P.T. Barnum.” Most events in the festival will take place in the playhouse’s intimate performance space, with select events on the main stage. All events are free, but reservations are required. See schedule for showtimes. 1211 Fourth St., Santa Monica. (310)394-9779 ext. 1, santamonicaplayhouse.com.