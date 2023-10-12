October 12, 2023

Binge Free Festival

Santa Monica Playhouse is holding the 8th annual Binge Free Festival, five weeks of free performances, workshops and music starting on Sunday, Oct. 15. The Binge Free Festival focuses on Santa Monica and Los Angeles-based artists, and includes exciting international artists as well. Opening night is at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 with the musical “Jenny Lind Presents P.T. Barnum.” Most events in the festival will take place in the playhouse’s intimate performance space, with select events on the main stage. All events are free, but reservations are required. See schedule for showtimes. 1211 Fourth St., Santa Monica. (310)394-9779 ext. 1, santamonicaplayhouse.com.





Previous Post
Ephrat Asherie Dance
Next Post
Sofia Coppola




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize