Beverly Hills celebrates Art Show winners

The city of Beverly Hills celebrated the winners of the fall Art Show, which was held on Oct. 21-22 in Beverly Gardens Park.

The art show celebrated its 50th anniversary and welcomed 230 artists. Works were presented in 11 categories including ceramics, digital art, drawing and printmaking, glass, jewelry, mixed media 2D and 3D, painting, photography, sculpture and watercolor. First-, second- and third-place awards were presented in each category, and five specialty awards were given to artists.

Joining Mayor Julian Gold were Ron Purvis (first-place, sculpture), back row left, Ken Suginoto (first-place, mixed media-3D), Eri Sugimoto (first place, ceramics), Taman Vanscoy (first place, watercolor), Carey Appel (Gil Borgos Originality Award), Liana Grigoryan (first place, photography), Oladigbolu Adeniran (Best New Artist), Adolfo Girala (Mayor’s Purchase Award), Recreation and Parks Vice Chair Amie Sherry, artist J.P. Greenwood (Best Display of Art) and Recreation and Parks Commissioner JR Dzubak. Also attending were Arts and Culture commissioners Liliana Filipovic and Pamela Beck, front row left, Arts and Culture Commission chair Maralee Beck, artist Lilli Muller (first place, drawing and printmaking), Birgit Kupke-Peyla (first place, jewelry), David Palmer (first place, painting), Mayor Gold, artist Keumsook Hahn (Best of Show), Liisa Liiva (first place, digital art), Marc Gordon (first place, glass) and Arts and Culture Commission vice chair Karla Gordy Bristol. Michaela Kuachenhoff and Grant Rosen (first place, mixed media-2D) are not shown.

For information, visit beverlyhills.org.