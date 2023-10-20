Authorities seek suspect who injured WeHo deputy during traffic stop

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect who struck a patrol car and seriously injured a deputy on Oct. 19 in West Hollywood.

Deputies pulled the suspect’s vehicle over at approximately 4:33 p.m. near Hilldale Avenue and Cynthia Street. The suspect drove away and struck the open passenger door of a patrol vehicle, causing the door to strike a deputy. The suspect then fled at a high rate of speed.

The deputy was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition and is receiving treatment, authorities said.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2022 dark grey Dodge Challenger with Nevada license plate 802 W31. The vehicle is missing its front license plate.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to call the sheriff’s department’s Major Crimes Bureau at (562)946-7893. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477, or visit p3tips.com.