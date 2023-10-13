Attorneys detail more evidence they claim shows BHPD racially profiled drivers

Attorneys Bradley C. Gage and Ben Crump held a press conference on Oct. 13 to announce new details of a lawsuit filed against the city of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Police Department alleging officers racially profiled Black motorists.

The class action lawsuit, which was filed on Aug. 30, 2021, on behalf of plaintiffs Khalil White and Jasmine Williams, now includes 1,086 plaintiffs who claim they were profiled and discriminated against by the BHPD. Gage announced on Oct. 13 that they have testimony from two Black LAPD officers who were driving unmarked police cars in Beverly Hills on separate occasions and were pulled over after allegedly being profiled.

“They were in Crown Victoria police cars with exempt plates,” Gage said. “One of them had a gun pulled on him and he was terrified.”

Gage and Crump allege that from August 2019 to August 2021, 1,088 Black people were arrested by the Beverly Hills Police Department, but only two of the arrests resulted in convictions. The lawsuit seeks $500 million in damages.

“The city has engaged in racial profiling going back to the 1980s,” Gage said. “It’s been a longstanding problem that’s getting worse.”

The city of Beverly Hills denies the allegations in the lawsuit.

“The city of Beverly Hills continues to vigorously defend this case and denies the characterizations of the facts and evidence presented,” read a statement from the city. “Beverly Hills is an international destination that welcomes visitors from across the country and around the world. The role of the Beverly Hills Police Department is to enforce the law, regardless of race. The city looks forward to presenting its case in court.”

Gage said the attorneys for the plaintiffs and the city will enter into mediation on Oct. 16. If a settlement is not reached, he expects the lawsuit to go to trial next year, possibly in April.