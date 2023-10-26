Amal visits L.A. in walk across America

Seventeen of the most influential L.A. cultural institutions and artists are joining forces to welcome Little Amal, the internationally celebrated 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, who will be arriving in Los Angeles on Oct. 31 as part of her epic 6,000-mile journey across the United States this fall. She will visit several sites during her multi-day visit.

Amal’s visit to Los Angeles is part of Amal Walks Across America: a nationwide journey spanning more than 35 cities and towns, 100 events and 300+ partners over two months. She started in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sept. 7 and will finish on Nov. 5 in San Diego, the journey took Amal through the nation’s capital, the Midwest, the South and along the Southern border. All events along the route are an open invitation to the people of the towns and cities Amal is visiting.

“Little Amal’s experience walking across America is made possible because of our amazing partners in every city, who make it a point to show Amal the best of their communities,” said artistic director Amir Nizar Zuabi. “In Los Angeles, we have 17 amazing partners who are working together to create 8 beautiful events of welcome for Little Amal. We hope Angelenos of all ages join us to walk with Little Amal and bring attention to the urgent needs of refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers.”

Little Amal traveled through cities, towns and villages across Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and the U.K. in 2021, and Ukraine, Poland and the Netherlands in 2022. Most recently, in the fall of 2022 she completed a journey through the five boroughs of New York City.

The walk is a celebration of art, hope and shared humanity that aims to unite communities and refocus attention on the urgent needs of refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers, and to highlight the rich cultures and contributions immigrants bring with them.

Amal walks for the hundreds of thousands of refugees and displaced people of all ages roaming the world in search of safety, half of whom are children. When she walks, Amal brings people together. She gives voice to marginalized people (although she does not speak), and she is welcomed by ordinary people and people of power.

Little Amal’s visits on Oct. 31 are yet to be announced, but she will be at UCLA Community School, located at 700 S. Mariposa Ave. on Nov. 1 at 7:45 a.m. At the 3 p.m. that same day she will visit El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument, located at 125 Paseo de la Plaza. At 5 p.m. she will travel to Pasadena’s city hall, located at 100 Garfield Ave.

On Nov. 2, she will walk through the Downtown L.A. Arts District at 1 p.m., making a special visit on Skid Row in a visit titled “looking for home.” She will be at the Santa Monica Pier at 5 p.m., and then back to Downtown L.A. and the Music Center, located at 135 N. Grand Ave. At 6:30 p.m.

She will wrap up her Los Angeles stay in Beverly Hills at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 with a special Debbie Allen-choreographed production. The exact starting point of the show are to be announced. For information, visit walkwithamal.org/amal-walks-across-america.