A Sense of Home gala brings community together to help fosters

Aged-out foster youth are left without the most basic of human rights … a home. A Sense of Home’s mission is to prevent homelessness by creating first-ever homes and a community for youth aging out of the foster care system. Fifty percent of those struggling with homelessness were once in foster care.

The A Sense of Home gala on Oct. 21 recognized Charlotte and Gary Gilbert who hosted the first two galas and kept the organization moving forward during the pandemic, as well as Ruggable Founder, Jevena Bell, who created the ASOH Scholarship. The evening was hosted at the home of Ambassador Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos.

Big hearted, “Property Brother” Drew Scott opened the celebration with welcome remarks, and Soleil Moon Frye took to the stage during the Live Appeal with CEO and Founder Georgie Smith, to help the organization raise over $1 million.

The talented and soulful Aloe Blacc sang 5 songs including his multi-platinum hit, “Wake Me Up,” after Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman moved the crowd with their heartfelt words celebrating honorees, Charlotte and part Cavs owner and “La La Land” producer Gary Gilbert.

Gala guests included Sam Smith, Esai Morales, Sugar Ray Leonard, Lawrence Bender, Emile Hirsch, Billy Ray, Sharon Lawrence, Skyler Gisondo, Mishel Prada, Charlotte McKinney, Shawn Levy, the Stauffer Twins, Cindy Cedarlund, Lisa McRee, Christine Devine, Melissa Goddard (founder and vice president), Peggy North, Rachel Stich (ASOH executive airector) and A Sense of Home alumni and recipients.

For information, visit asenseofhome.org.