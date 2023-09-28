Things I love about L.A.

Oh, L.A., you toddlin’ town.

Man, I love this place.

I blame the pings.

What’s a ping? A ping is the purest note, the greatest moment, the perfect kiss.

A little background on pings: One day I hope to pen a book on Barbra Streisand’s most-perfect note. With input from Babs and others, I’ll pick her finest single moment, write about the bell-tone perfection, the way her vocal cords quiver compared to the rest of us.

I want to figure out the influences. Who was she seeing at the time? How many times had her heart been crushed? Who wrote that particular song, and could he or she ever have seen the majesty of that one divine note?

I’d include occasional asides on other performers — Bellini, Sinatra, Adele, Miles Davis – and their pivotal moments.

But the arc of the book, the connective tissue, would be this pursuit of perfection, and how it all came to fruition in that one perfect note by Barbra Streisand.

No, I haven’t been drinking. Nor have I identified the note yet. And it’s truly a subjective exercise. My perfect note may not be your perfect note.

Point is, you can have a decent life in St. Louis or even Wichita. But in L.A., you have a chance at truly transcendent notes. To me, Los Angeles has more of these pings – musical and otherwise — than any place in America.

Of course, many pings take place at our cultural marvels, such as the Getty and Disney Hall, or that sweeping new palace down by the airport. They call it SoFi for now. At least till the naming rights expire.

Yet, the sun is my psychedelic. The sea is my gin. In L.A. I’d almost always rather be outdoors.

So my personal pingy moments – the purest note, the perfect kiss – seem to take place (mostly) outdoors.

Honestly, there is no greater setting for a city. L.A. is cradled by mountains, cleaved with canyons, chomped on by the occasional wild bear.

I mean, can you believe this place?

That’s why I prefer the Hollywood Bowl over Disney Hall, or choose the Rose Bowl over Crypto.com.

By the way, did you know that LA Phil rehearsals at the Bowl are free and open to the public? I’m sharing this little nugget in hopes that you not tell a single soul. Or a married soul. But, OK, go ahead, take a date, a picnic basket and your dorky sun hat to the Bowl some weekday morning and listen to the Philharmonic rehearse for an upcoming performance.

Yes, free as government cheese. The parking too.

Bring a book or an espresso. Breathe deep the sugarbush and the black sage, amid the mourning doves playing in the pastoral canyon light.

Down on stage, that shaggy boy maestro might be working with the second violins. Or, you might catch Sting running through his set list for that night. Rehearsals are open with the permission of the artists, so check in advance (L.A. Phil rehearsals are open primarily on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-noon; For schedule, call (323)850-2000, ext. 2, then ext. 6). Each week’s schedule is released on Monday. The season runs through early November.

Obviously, L.A. is like a giant to-do list. Some destinations are obvious: You can hike to the Hollywood Sign, then cool your lips on an ice-flecked martini at Musso & Frank.

All well and good.

But I am more drawn to the roads less traveled. Because that’s where you’ll find L.A.’s amazing little secrets.

So, let me introduce you to Boardner’s, perhaps my favorite watering hole – dark and cool as a cave, with a little patio out back. Noirish? Seedy? Yeah, kind of. But you don’t get to be a dirty little secret for nuthin’.

Before I go, let me throw you two more spots that will light up your life.

Atop L.A. City Hall is a free, little-known public observation deck that looks out in all directions for 40 miles, and when the marine layer lifts, all the way to Catalina.

The other day, we were the only visitors up there, gazing out at the ancient Sears building in Boyle Heights, then all the way down Fig toward So-Fi, then west to the Hollywood Sign. Looking toward Chinatown, we could spot other juicy L.A. treasures: Philippe’s, Olvera Street and Union Station.

Like the Bowl, the City Hall Observation Deck is easy as can be. Sign in at the public entrance off Main Street, then take two elevators to the top.

On your way down, be sure to press 3 and tour the Rotunda, then dash two blocks to Little Tokyo for a noodle bowl at Daikokuya, or a whisky sour at Far Bar, another over-varnished slice-of-life where the likes of Philip Marlowe used to toss their hats.

You know, this must’ve been some town in the ’30s and ’40s. And in certain spots, it still is.

Such as Griffith Observatory on a plum-purple autumn night, the stars trying to peek through the city’s heavy halo.

Our own Oz. Gorgeous and aglow, lighted like a cathedral and wearing that classic white tux.

Ping.

Chris Erskine was a columnist for The Times for 25 years. He now writes weekly for the Park Labrea News and Beverly Press. Email him at Letters@ChrisErskineLA.com.