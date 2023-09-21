The Ebell opens doors for community at open house

The Ebell of Los Angeles will open its historic, wrought-iron doors for a day of arts and culture discovery on Sunday, Sept. 24. From 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Visitors will enjoy all-access tours of the architectural treasure and learn about local arts organizations. Performances will be held by Towne Street Theatre and California Art Club Paint Out (throughout the day), L.A. County High School for the Arts (10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; Leigh Purtill Ballet Company (11 a.m.); The Ebell Chorale (noon); the National Association of Teachers of Singing and Ariana Prappas (1 p.m.; and Pacific Opera Project (2 p.m.)

The Ebell of Los Angeles is a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring women and building community through arts, culture and education. The organization recently announced its first season of programming featuring 35 events dedicated to amplifying women’s voices at its historic campus on Wilshire Boulevard.

The campus, including the lush gardens and the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, was built in 1927 and designed by architect Sumner Hunt. It was built to serve as a central hub for the education of women with a focus on service and the arts. The Ebell continues to serve as a gathering place for community and arts discovery. With three levels and over 80,000 square feet, the renaissance-inspired building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been designated as a Los Angeles Historic and Cultural Monument.

The Ebell of Los Angeles is located at 4400 Wilshire Blvd. Free parking will be available in a lot on Lucerne Boulevard. For information, visit ebellofla.org.