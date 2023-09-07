‘Snap out of it!’ Cherlato’s ‘got you, babe.’

A new Cher-sponsored frozen treat is available via the Cherlato truck, which is making stops every weekend throughout the Los Angeles area. Cherlato is gelato for fans of the megawatt artist, known for hits like “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Believe” and “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” and movies like “Mermaids” and “Moonstruck.”

“Cher visited my gelato shop (GIAPO) while on tour in New Zealand, tasted my gelato and couldn’t get it out of her mind,” Cherlato co-fonder Giapo Grazioli said. “We then worked together for five years to bring Cherlato to Los Angeles.”

The truck was even designed by Cher herself.

“She has been deeply involved in flavor creation and selection, and even naming the flavors,” Grazioli said.

Flavors include Chocolate XO Cher, Stacciatella Giapo’s Way, Cher’s Mom’s Cheesecake and Venice Vibes, the truck’s vegan option.

Over Labor Day weekend, Cherlato parked in West Hollywood outside Micky’s bar, where it proved to be a hit with clubgoers.

“I snuck out of work at Micky’s for a minute and got a scoop pistachio and, of course, a few photos with the truck,” Jorge Soler said. “The guy at the register was so attentive. He patiently described the flavors and offered me a few samples. The ice cream was quite good and very nicely presented. I was hoping Cher would be driving the truck, but I guess she took Labor Day weekend off.”

Soler added that that after the Cherlato experience, he’s all in for Cher 2024.

“Cher for president,” Soler said.

“We had a fantastic time in WeHo,” Grazioli said. “Everyone who attended was so friendly, vibrant and fun, which is what Cherlato is all about. Some attendees even purchased our Cherlato aprons and wore them over their clothes as a bib while enjoying our golden cones.”

He added that Cherlato has exceeded expectations.

“Fans are raving about our fresh daily-made gelato, our commitment to local sourcing and the playful spirit of our brand,” Grazioli said. “The success has been so remarkable that after just two months in business, we’re already exploring ways to expand so more people can have the Cherlato experience.”

On Sept. 8 the truck will be at 1426 Montana Ave. in Santa Monica from 1-8 p.m., and it will be at the Santa Monica Pier from 2-9 p.m. on Sept. 9. and from noon-7 p.m. on Sept. 10. Additional locations will be announced via the Cherlato website at cherlato.com