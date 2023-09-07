Restaurant News

Mama Shelter rewards and rooftop events

This summer, Ennismore, the global lifestyle hospitality company, launched Dis-loyalty, a travel and food membership that rewards guests. Members can take advantage of the perks not only on vacation but right in their hometown. Members get 10% off food and drinks in any of their restaurants, bars and coffee shops, as well as one free coffee, tea, hot chocolate per day year-round. For anyone who lives or works near Mama Shelter LA, this is a great deal. Known for its dynamic rooftop programming, Mama Shelter is offering MAMA’s Boogie Night every Monday night. The rooftop transforms into the ultimate disco party with live DJs, specialty bites and cocktails. Every Wednesday night MAMA’s Secret Sunset Party offers a secret drink special at sunset for only 30 minutes. 6500 Selma Ave., (323)785-6600.

Otium LA Sunday Supper

During the month of September, Otium LA is offering a special Sunday Supper featuring Snake River Farms steak to be shared with friends and family. Starting with an Otium Cobb salad, the entrée is a Snake River Farms filet mignon au jus with horseradish creme fraiche, served with creamed Bloomsdale spinach, twice baked potato with broccoli and cheddar and grilled corn on the cob with chili, lime and butter. Finish with creme brûlée. This supper is $65 per person and not inclusive of tax, gratuity or beverages. Diners can add half a lobster, shrimp cocktail and Petrossian caviar with brioche toast points. 222 S. Hope St., (213)935-8500.

Century Park Thursday Game Night

Century Park Cuvée Thursday game night begins tonight on Sept. 7, with a special happy hour menu and unique cocktails from El Cristiano Tequila. Happy hour specials include potato taquitos, buffalo turkey meatball sliders and spinach artichoke dip. Enjoy special appearances from former NFL players Cody Kessler (USC, LA Rams) and DeShaun Foster (UCLA, Detroit Lions), while watching NFL games. The event continues until Dec. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. Validated parking is $4.50 with purchase. 2000 Ave. of Stars, (310)277-3303.

626 Night Market

From Sept. 8-10, partake in America’s largest Asian food markets spanning the course of Santa Anita Park. Start at the front Paddock Gardens to enjoy a lively market, complete with over 250 Asian street food and beverage peddlers. Listen to live music, meet artists and play games. 626 Night Market will be back in Santa Monica on Sept. 17 and Sept. 17. Buy tickets at 626nightmarket .com. 285 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, (626)574-7223 and 1324 5th St.

A.O.C. Rosh Hashanah Supper

Come to a Jewish New Year at A.O.C. in Brentwood with Suzanne Goin, Caroline Stone and Amelia Saltsman, author of “The Seasonal Jewish Kitchen” cookbook. Saltsman is a seasonal foods expert and authority on the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market. She will be present throughout the celebration of Rosh Hashanah on Sunday, Sept. 17. Diners will enjoy a menu crafted by chefs showcasing recipes from Saltsman’s cookbook. The menu is priced at $85 per person, excluding beverages, tax and gratuity. Toast with wine pairings selected by Caroline Styne or enjoy A.O.C.’s seasonal cocktails crafted by Ignacio Murillo. Reservations on OpenTable Experiences begin at 5 p.m. 11648 San Vicente Blvd, (310)806-6464.

Toy drive at The Abbey in September

This year’s Christmas in September toy drive will be held on Sept. 19, hosted by actress and real estate agent Chrishell Stause. Known for her role on the Netflix unscripted show “Selling Sunset,” Stause will co-host with The Abbey’s owner, David Cooley. This is the 18th annual event to benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Walk down a snowy red carpet into a winter wonderland from 7 to 9 p.m. 692 N. Robertson Blvd., (310)289-8410.

Mal Bien Mezcal dinner at asterid

On Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m., asterid will host a mezcal pairing dinner for one night featuring Mal Bien Mezcal. Chef Ray Garcia and his team will present a four-course dinner. Start with a welcome mole milk punch cocktail by Beverage Director Chris Chernock and thoughtfully paired mezcal pours with each course. Tickets are $120 per person via Resy. 141 S. Grand Ave., (213)972-3535.