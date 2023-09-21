September 21, 2023

‘Queen of the Rumba’

CASA 0101 Theater will present the Josefina Lopez’s “Queen of the Rumba” from Friday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Oct. 22. The production is inspired by the true story of Alicia Parla, a 21-year-old Cuban American girl who set the world on fire with the Rumba in the 1930s. Corky Dominguez directs the play starring Paloma Morales and Angel Juarez. Opening Night is on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25. 2102 E. First St. casa0101.org.





