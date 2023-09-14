‘Promises’ at the Hollywood Bowl

An all-star lineup of musicians will perform “Promises,” a 2021 album-length composition recorded with the late tenor saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl. The composer Floating Points (Sam Shepherd) came together with Sanders to create “Promises.” The program at the Hollywood Bowl features Floating Points, Shabaka Hutchings, Kieran Hebden, Dan Snaith, Kara-Lis Coverdale, Jeffrey Makinson, Hinako Omori, John Escreet, Los Angeles Studio Orchestra and Sun Ra Arkestra. Tickets start at $10. 2301 N. Highland Ave. laphil.com.