Petersen Museum

Enjoy “Unveiling the Artistry of Mid-Century Design with Bob Gurr,” a discussion on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1-4 p.m. at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Gurr, an American amusement park ride designer and imagineer, is best known for being the creative force behind Disneyland and the subsequent Disney parks. Discover the secrets behind the awe-inspiring designs and join an interactive Q&A session. Gurr will also lead a gallery tour of the “MacMinn” exhibit which highlights Strother MacMinn’s enduring legacy and influence. General admission is $19.95. 6060 Wilshire Blvd. (323)930-2277, petersen.org.