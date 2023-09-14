Orthopaedic surgery expert joins Cedars-Sinai

Dr. Joseph H. Schwab, an internationally recognized leader in the diagnosis and treatment of complex orthopaedic and spinal oncology conditions, has joined Cedars-Sinai as the new director of Spine Oncology for Orthopaedic Surgery and the director of the Center for Surgical Technology and AI Research.

Schwab combines extensive experience in translational research and clinical trials with a record of high-quality clinical care. He specializes in the management of benign and malignant bone tumors as well as spinal disorders, including stenoses and myelopathy. His expertise will drive transformative advancements in spine oncology and surgical technology at Cedars-Sinai.

“Dr. Schwab’s visionary leadership and profound impact on orthopaedic surgery make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” Cedars-Sinai Orthopaedics Chair Mark Vrahas said. “His expertise aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver exceptional patient care and to pioneer new frontiers in orthopaedic medical research.”

Schwab will lead the expansion of the spine oncology program, providing destination expert care for patients with challenging spine disorders. Under his direction, the Center for Surgical Technology and AI Research will foster interdisciplinary surgery discovery as Cedars-Sinai advances the development of innovative AI and predictive algorithmic applications for complex spine and musculoskeletal oncology care.

“I am honored to join Cedars-Sinai and contribute to the advancement of spine oncology and surgical technology,” Schwab said. “Backed by an exceptional team and leading-edge facilities, we are ready to make groundbreaking strides in patient care, research and innovation.”

Schwab comes to Cedars-Sinai from Harvard Medical School, where he served as an associate professor of Orthopaedic Surgery. He also was chief of the Orthopaedic Spine Center, director of Spinal Oncology and co-director of the Stephan L. Harris Center for Chordoma Care at Massachusetts General Hospital.