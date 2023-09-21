Norma Shearer returns to Hollywood

Hollywood Heritage Museum will present “The Unexpected Life & Legacy of Norma Shearer: The Queen of the MGM Lot” Sept. 23-Oct. 16, an exhibit curated by Shearer historian Darin Barnes. On the occasion of the centennial of Norma Shearer signing her first film contract, Hollywood Heritage celebrates one of Hollywood’s greatest stars, Canadian-American actress Shearer (born Aug. 11, 1902).

In the 1930s she rose to become one of the biggest stars at the studio, second only to Greta Garbo. In 1927 she even married the studio’s golden boy, executive Irving Thalberg. The exhibit will contain rare items from the personal collection of Darin Barnes, collected over a 30-year period.

“I am thrilled to be able to publicly showcase exclusive items from my collection of rare and never-before-seen ephemera spanning Norma Shearer’s early life, film career, post-acting life and lasting influence on contemporary Hollywood,” Barnes said.

In connection with the exhibit a talk entitled “The Life & Unexpected Legacy of Norma Shearer” by Barnes on the actress’ life and career will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m., as well as a Saturday, Oct. 7 book talk at noon with Marsha Gordon, the author of the new biography “Becoming the Ex-Wife: The Unconventional Life and Forgotten Writings of Ursula Parrott.”

Parrott was the writer of the scandalous 1929 novel “Ex-Wife,” which was adapted for the screen as “The Divorcee” (1930) starring Shearer. Shearer won her only Oscar for her “pre-code” performance as a woman challenging the conventions of womanhood in her day. The film was also nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor. Shearer starred in another adaptation of a Parrott novel with “Strangers May Kiss,” published in 1930. Parrott wrote ten screenplays in Hollywood, optioning eight of her novels. The Ursula Parrott program is co-presented with the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles.

Visitors to the gallery will be immersed in the glamour of 1930s Hollywood and illuminate how this Montreal native of humble beginnings transformed herself into an Academy Award-winning actress whose influence on the film industry is still tangible today, Barnes said.

The talk will explore why Shearer should have never been a film actress, let alone a superstar. Director D.W. Griffith said her eyes, one of which tended to cross when she was tired, were too blue to register on film, and impresario Florenz Ziegfeld said she was too short and her ankles too thick to be a performer. Through sheer will and determination, Norma became an international star and the Queen of MGM, the grandest studio of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Barnes will draw on his lifelong study of Shearer’s life through conversations with those who knew her, archival research and the objects that he has collected, that offered insight into her character.

Shearer was also known for discovering actress Janet Leigh (“Psycho,” “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Touch of Evil”), the mother of actress Jamie Lee Curtis, as well as Robert Evans (“Chinatown,” “Marathon Man”) who went on to become an important Paramount Studios producer.

“In 1946 Norma Shearer was staying with her husband Martin Arrouge, who was a skier, at a hotel near a ski resort,” Curtis said. “The front desk manager, Fred Morrison, had a photograph of his daughter, Jeanette Helen Morrison on his desk. The story goes that Miss Shearer complimented her great beauty and asked if she could have the photograph. She subsequently brought it to Hollywood and gave it to Lew Wasserman who then sent it to the people at MGM who then screen-tested Jeanette, changed her name to Janet Leigh, and then gave her the starring role opposite Van Johnson in their movie, ‘The Romance of Rosy Ridge.’ Because of that miraculous moment, my mother had a glorious career in the film and television industry married Tony Curtis and gave me life and the love of the same industry, that was so important to both of their lives.”

The Hollywood Heritage Museum is located at 2100 Highland Ave. For information, visit hollywoodheritage.org.