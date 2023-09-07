New restaurant takes over Callender’s Wilshire space

The Callender’s Wilshire closed down in 2018, and the building has remained noticeably vacant ever since. The sign was marked with a “Leased” banner months ago, but the parties were tight lipped about the new tenant.

Finally, it has been announced that next year, Descanso Modern Taqueria, which has a location in Costa Mesa, will be opening in the large space at 5773 Wilshire Blvd.

“Descanso is a modern taqueria in that it celebrates authentic Mexican flavors and recipes executed on a traditional plancha and prepared a la minute in front of you, in a full-service setting,” read a description on its website.

Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce president Steve Kramer is excited that a new business will be utilizing the space.

“I’m glad that property’s going to be used [and] that we’re going to get a good scale restaurant on the Mile,” Kramer said.

He added that a “significant amount of employees” are expected to be joining the nearby Wilshire Courtyard business center, which will be a source of steady business for the restaurant. Additionally, he said that the museum patrons visiting Miracle Mile need more dining options.

In recent years, business occupancy, and therefore foot traffic at Wilshire-area restaurants, has lagged as a direct result of the pandemic.

“It’s just another step along the revitalization,” Kramer said.