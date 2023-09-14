September 14, 2023

Navigating dementia

Belmont Village Senior Living will host an online educational program on navigating dementia as a caregiver, care partner or friend on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. Joyce Mahoney, regional vice president of memory care and programming at Belmont Village Senior Living, will discuss the basics of dementia, changing family dynamics, communication tips and how to navigate challenging behaviors associated with dementia. A Q&A session will follow the presentation. RSVP requested by visiting belmontvillage.com/webinar.





