The Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce will welcome California Assemblyman Rick Chavez Zbur on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Fusion Academy. Zbur will offer an update on his legislative work and answer questions, which can be emailed to the chamber by Sept 15. The event also includes a raffle. Tickets are $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers. 5757 Wilshire Blvd. Promenade One. info@miraclemilechamber.org.