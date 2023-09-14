Mike Rothschild book signing

Author Mike Rothschild will sign and discuss “Jewish Space Lasers: The Rothschilds and 200 Years of Conspiracy Theories” on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Diesel. Joining Rothschild in conversation will be Anna Merlan. The Rothschild family has been the target of myths, hoaxes, bizarre accusations and constant, virulent antisemitism. Over the years, they have been blamed for everything from the sinking of the Titanic to causing the Great Depression and creating the COVID-19 pandemic. The book is a deeply researched dive into the history of the conspiracies around the Rothschild family. 225 26th St., Ste. 33, Santa Monica. dieselbookstore.com.