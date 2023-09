Music fans won’t want to miss “The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz,” at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Friday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. Dolenz will present The Monkees’ third album “Headquarters” with live performances and videos, as well as all of the band’s biggest hits. Tickets start at $30. 929 S. Broadway, downtown. axs.com/events/485723/the-monkees-celebrated-by-micky-dolenz-tickets.