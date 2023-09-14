Enjoy “An Afternoon With Matthew McConaughey” on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 4 p.m. in the Robert Frost Auditorium in Culver City. McConaughey will discuss his book “Just Because” with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt at the in-person and virtual event. Tickets are $35-$65 and include general admission and a signed copy of “Just Because” or McConaughey’s “Greenlights.” Virtual-only viewing, which begins on Sep. 23 at 3 p.m., is $40 and includes a signed copy of “Just Because.” 4401 Elenda St. livetalksla.org/events/matthew-mcconaughey.