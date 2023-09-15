Man arrested in Beverly Hills after leading police on pursuit from Hollywood

A 25-year-old man from St. Louis was arrested on Sept. 15 after he stole a vehicle at a Toyota dealership in Hollywood and led police on a pursuit that ended at a luxury car dealership in Beverly Hills.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a burglary around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Toyota of Hollywood, 6000 Hollywood Blvd. The suspect entered an office, gained access to keys and stole a car. Video from the scene broadcast by news outlets showed the car crashing through a gate before fleeing on Hollywood Boulevard.

Officers pursued the suspect to the 8400 block of Wilshire Boulevard, where the chase ended near Hamilton Avenue. The man exited, threw rocks through a window at O’Gara Coach of Beverly Hills and entered the building. After a stand-off, Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested the suspect at approximately 2 a.m.

BHPD Lt. Reginald Evans said the suspect, identified as Kaleb Johnson, was booked for commercial burglary. Johnson was transferred to the custody of the LAPD, which is conducting a separate investigation and will likely seek additional charges.