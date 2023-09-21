L.A. Parks Foundation hosts workshops

The Los Angeles Parks Foundation and Fruitstitute are holding a Citrus Workshop Series beginning on Saturday, Sept. 23

Six workshops will be held on Saturdays through Dec. 2 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Franklin Canyon Orange Grove, which is located on a 4.3-acre parcel in Beverly Hills. Participants can enjoy the outdoors and learn how to take care of citrus trees while improving the Franklin Canyon Orange Grove at 1400 N. Beverly Drive.

Under the care of the Los Angeles Parks Foundation, the trees are harvested each year by volunteers who distribute the fruit to local food pantries and soup kitchens. The goal is to give the trees the care they need to health and increase fruit productivity for the annual harvest.

Each workshop will begin with a lecture on seasonal care, including tree assessment, biology and physiology, followed by a two-hour pruning session. The workshops can accommodate 15 people. The cost is $50 per person and includes snacks and water. For information and to RSVP, visit laparksfoundation.org/laparks_events/fruitstitute-workshops.