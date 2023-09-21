L.A. Jewish Health honors volunteer’s legacy of service

Los Angeles Jewish Health recently honored Robert “Bob” Hirsch at its annual Reflections Gala on Sept. 10 at the Skirball Cultural Center.

Hirsch, a philanthropist and long-time leadership volunteer, has held several roles with Los Angeles Jewish Health, formerly Los Angeles Jewish Home. Real estate agent and television personality Josh Flagg served as master of ceremonies at the event, which paid tribute to Hirsch’s career in real estate development. He is responsible for more than 150 residential and multi-family projects, government-subsidized apartments and assisted living and retirement facilities. LAJH saluted his longtime generosity and involvement as a member and chair of the organization’s board of directors and its board of governors. He was also celebrated for his dedicated service on the board of the Annenberg School of Nursing, which is located on property donated by the Hirsch family, adjacent to the LAJH campus on Tampa Avenue in Reseda.

During the dinner program, Los Angeles Jewish Health CEO and President Dale Surowitz shared news about a redevelopment of the Hirsch Family Campus. Plans are underway to expand housing and care options for the growing population of low- and middle-income seniors in need of affordable housing options. Residents will have access to an adult day care program provided by the Brandman Centers for Senior Care PACE program.

“We are tremendously grateful to Bob for his dedication and vision, and we are delighted to honor his landmark achievements,” Surowitz said. “With his longstanding commitment to our community’s seniors, he has built an enduring legacy that has improved, and will continue to enrich, so many people’s lives. When completed, the Hirsch Family Campus will be an enduring symbol of Bob and his family’s generosity and support.”

More than 300 attended the gala, which raised over $625,000 for L.A. Jewish Health’s programs and its Hirsch Family Campus. For information, visit lajhealth.org.