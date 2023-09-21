Meet author Kat Calvin during a book signing and discussion on “American Identity in Crisis” on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Diesel. Calvin is among TIME Magazine’s 16 People and Groups Fighting for a More Equal America. “American Identity in Crisis” weaves together stories of the making of an activist in the wake of the 2016 presidential election, the fight against the onerous rules that are being used to keep vulnerable and targeted populations from participating in all facets of American life, and solving a problem that is one of the biggest secrets in America. The book is $28.99. 225 26th St., Ste. 33, Santa Monica. dieselbookstore.com.