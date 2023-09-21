Jewish Family Service celebrates Rosh Hashanah

Throughout September, Jewish Family Service L.A.’s Senior and Multipurpose Centers are holding Rosh Hashanah festivities for members of Café Europa, a social group for Holocaust survivors, and participants in the JFS Arts, Wellness and Engagement Program.

JFSLA’s AWE Program offers engaging wellness activities, fitness classes, arts and education classes and social events for 500 seniors weekly. On Sept. 7, more than 100 seniors celebrated Rosh Hashanah at JFSLA’s Jona Goldrich Multipurpose Center. Seniors enjoyed a catered meal, a lecture about the traditions of Rosh Hashanah and a musical performance. More than 40 seniors also attended Rosh Hashanah celebrations at JFSLA’s Valley Storefront Community Resource Center and the BAR Center at the Beach.

“Our Rosh Hashanah celebrations were open to all older adults in the community, including survivors of the Holocaust,” said Susan Belgrade, senior director of multipurpose and senior centers for JFSLA. “We were happy to celebrate, but we were also excited to share and educate the community about social services, transportation, nutrition and activities offered to older adults at JFSLA.”

Through the Survivors of the Holocaust Program, JFSLA provides nearly 1,000 survivors with caregiver services, supportive resources, emergency financial assistance and Café Europa, a weekly social connection program. To spread joy during Rosh Hashanah, JFSLA sent Café Europa members a special gift box that included a challah, grape juice, honey jar, honey cake and greeting card. Nearly 50 Café Europa members celebrated Rosh Hashanah at JFSLA’s Jona Goldrich Multipurpose Center and the Valley Storefront Community Resource Center.

“Rosh Hashanah symbolizes renewal and is a time for reflection for all of us,” Belgrade said. “Our survivors are grateful for our programming and feel joy in being able to celebrate another new year together at Café Europa.”

For information, call (877-)275-4537, or visit jfsla.org/aging.