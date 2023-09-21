Jewish Community Foundation gives Powell his due with leadership award

The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles has announced that Dr. Bruce Powell will receive its inaugural Marvin I. Schotland Leadership Award.

The honor, which includes a $50,000 donor advised fund, was established in tribute to Schotland, who served as the foundation’s president and chief executive officer from 1989 until his retirement in 2022 and grew the organization from $90 million to $1.3 billion in assets. The award recognizes a nonprofit professional in the Los Angeles Jewish community who exemplifies the vision and leadership personified by Schotland.

Powell currently serves as dean of the School for Jewish Education and Leadership at American Jewish University. The foundation is honoring his half-century of contributions as a founder and head of three Los Angeles-area Jewish schools – Yeshiva University of Los Angeles High School, Milken Community High School and de Toledo High School – as well as his earlier background in public instruction. As a consultant, Powell has advised more than 80 schools throughout North America and been involved in the formation of 26 Jewish high schools nationwide. He is co-author (with Dr. Ron Wolfson) of “Raising A+ Human Beings: Crafting a Jewish School Culture of Academic Excellence and AP Kindness.”

“Dr. Bruce Powell’s contributions to the Los Angeles Jewish community over the course of his career are deeply appreciated. His work in education has transformed the lives of thousands of students and their families, and he’s managed to do it all with warmth and humility. He is richly deserving of this accolade and we are proud to recognize Bruce as the inaugural Marvin I. Schotland Leadership Award recipient,” said Rabbi Aaron Lerner, president and CEO of the foundation.

A committee of the foundation’s Board of Trustees oversaw the selection process. It was chaired by Andrea Sonnenberg and included members Mindy Freedman, Larry Rauch and Marc Rohatiner.

The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles manages charitable assets of approximately $1.3 billion entrusted by 1,400 families. It partners with donors to shape meaningful philanthropic strategies, magnify the impact of giving and build charitable legacies. In 2022, the foundation and its donors distributed $160 million to more than 2,500 nonprofits. For information, visit jewishfoundationla.org.