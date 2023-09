Jazz pianist Vijay Iyer, Grammy-winning singer Arooj Aftab and multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily will collaborate for a performance on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. at The Ford. The trio met in New York City and dubbed itself Love in Exile. Together, they’ve forged a singular voice that takes their distinct backgrounds and vast histories of collaboration as a starting point. Tickets start at $45. 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East. theford.com.