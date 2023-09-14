Join the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for its 14th annual Los Angeles Jazz Treasure Award concert with honoree Charles Owens on Friday, Sept. 15, from 6-8 p.m. LACMA and the Los Angeles Jazz Society will present the award to saxophonist, bandleader and educator Owens, who began playing music in the bands of Buddy Rich and Mongo Santamaria as an alto saxophonist in the late 1960s. Owens later played mostly tenor and soprano saxophone and collaborated with Frank Zappa, Henry Franklin, Patrice Rushen, Gerald Wilson, Horace Tapscott and James Newton. He was the conductor of the Luckman Jazz Orchestra, a member of the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra and has been part of the L.A. Jazz Society’s annual Jazz in Schools program for years. Jazz at LACMA concerts are free on Friday evenings on the museum’s Smidt Welcome Plaza. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.