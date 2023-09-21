Hillside Memorial Park hosts special remembrance service

Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary will host a Kever Avot V’Imahot Service on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m.

The public is invited for a special service in honor of the extraordinary people who have left a legacy of tradition, love and kindness. The service will be led by Rabbi Mari Chernow, of Temple Israel of Hollywood, with cantorial soloist Shelly Fox, rabbi-cantor Alison Wissot and cantor Patti Linsky, and accompaniment by Michael Alfera, Jenni Asher and Michael Gropper (shofar). It will include a morning of prayer, song, remembrance and reflection, and guests are invited to share stories, memories and support with one another after the service.

For more than 80 years, Hillside Memorial Park has provided members of the Jewish community a space to honor and remember their loved ones in beauty, tranquility and the comfort of Jewish traditions. The service will be held in the Large Sanctuary at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary, 6001 Centinela Ave. The service will also be live-streamed at hillsidememorial.org/kever-avot.