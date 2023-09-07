Farmers Market welcomes THICC Burger with grand opening

A new culinary destination will open its doors soon at the Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax.

THICC Burger, winner of the market’s New Originals entrepreneurial competition, will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 7. Launched in March 2023, the New Originals Pop-Up Contest, a first of its kind incubator competition at the Farmers Market, invited small business owners, particularly those with grocery, specialty food and culinary products, to enter for a chance to win a prime brick-and-mortar location at the market, rent-free for three months. It will be the first retail location for the mom-and-pop style burger hotspot THICC Burger.

Owner Jay Wolfe, who has amassed a large social following and loyal customer fanbase, will serve an elevated version of the classic comfort meal including mouthwatering burgers and sandwiches, sides and shakes. The meat is sourced from fellow market vendor Huntington Meats & Sausage, and the pickles are from Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles at the market. A breakfast menu will be available until 11 a.m. The menu also includes “Plant Daddy,” a vegetarian burger, and more plant-based options will be added in the coming weeks.

The celebration on Thursday, Sept. 7, runs from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. “THICC Hour” takes place from 5-8 p.m. and the first 25 lucky customers who use the code word “THICC L.A.” will receive a complimentary burger, one per person, while supplies last. “THICC Hour” will also feature a DJ spinning music.

“Opening my first location is exciting but having the Original Farmers Market be that location is extra special,” Wolfe said. “If you live in L.A., you know about this place. I grew up coming here every weekend, so this really feels like a full-circle moment.”

THICC Burger’s regular hours will be 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday. The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit neworiginalsofm.com and farmersmarketla .com.